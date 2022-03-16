UFC London 2022: Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker speak to media

The UFC returns to London on Saturday after a three-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled at the last moment as the pandemic took hold in the UK, and no card was staged in 2021. Finally, UFC London returns to the promotion’s calendar, however, with Wigan’s Tom Aspinall headlining at the O2 Arena against veteran Alexander Volkov of Russia in a heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, fan favourite Dan Hooker drops from lightweight back to featherweight to take on Suffolk’s Dan Hooker, while Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett – one of the UFC’s rising stars – is also in action, facing Rodrigo Vargas.

Pimblett was involved in a scuffle with Ilia Topuria, who is also on the card at the O2 Arena this weekend, at the fighter hotel on Tuesday evening, so it will be interesting to see whether tempers flair again as the week progresses.

Follow live updates as UFC London fighters address the media ahead of this Saturday’s card at the O2 Arena.

UFC London 2022 media day

10:10 , Alex Pattle

Dan Hooker:

“There’s a handful of people in the world who know the real reason [why I moved to lightweight originally], but I’ll keep that to myself.

“[At that time] I also moved back to New Zealand. I look at my first run at featherweight as an internship, lightweight as work experience, but now I’m a professional with all that experience and technical knowledge.

“It’ll be hard to deny that whoever walks away from this fight with their hand raised will be set for something big. The title is tied up for the rest of the year, but [whoever wins this] is up there.

“Mainly [Allen’s] fought short, stocky wrestlers who’ve tried to take him down. That’s not me! He may be able to deal with a tall, rangy guy quite well, but we’ll have to wait and see...”

UFC London media day

10:06 , Alex Pattle

First up is Dan Hooker ahead of his clash with Suffolk’s Arnold Allen!

Hooker is dropping back to featherweight after a long stint at lightweight.

Story continues

“Weight-cut easy, jet lag hard! People are hammering on about the weight and getting down to 145lbs, but the jet lag is wearing off so I’m getting better and better. But the weight is in the back of my mind.

“These guys [I’m working with] are hands down the best in the world in this particular field. It’s gonna be as seamless as possible. I’m eating what I’m supposed to be eating, sleeping when I’m supposed to be sleeping. I’m a professional. That’s made this easy.”

UFC London media day

10:02 , Alex Pattle

The UFC returns to London on Saturday after a three-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled at the last moment as the pandemic took hold in the UK, and no card was staged in 2021. Finally, UFC London returns to the promotion’s calendar, however, with Wigan’s Tom Aspinall headlining at the O2 Arena against veteran Alexander Volkov of Russia in a heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, fan favourite Dan Hooker drops from lightweight back to featherweight to take on Suffolk’s Dan Hooker, while Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett – one of the UFC’s rising stars – is also in action, facing Rodrigo Vargas.

Pimblett was involved in a scuffle with Ilia Topuria, who is also on the card at the O2 Arena this weekend, at the fighter hotel on Tuesday evening, so it will be interesting to see whether tempers flair again as the week progresses.