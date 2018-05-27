UFC Liverpool Finishers Produce Four Performance Bonus Winners

Tom Breese

The Ultimate Fighting Championship landed in Liverpool, England, on Sunday for UFC Fight Night 130: Thompson vs. Till. The main event didn't quite live up to expectations, but several fighters on the card delivered bonus-worthy performances.

Without a clear Fight of the Night, UFC officials opted to award four $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

Tom Breese stormed back into the Octagon from a two-year layoff to score a first-round stoppage of Dan Kelly in the featured bout of the UFC Liverpool prelims on FS1. Breese caught Kelly with an opposite-side uppercut that sent him staggering backward, clutching his eye. Breese stormed in for the finish, taking home the victory and an additional $50,000.

The remainder of the bonus winners emerged from the main card.

Not to be outdone by Breese, Claudio Silva hadn't fought in nearly four years, but made the most of his return to the cage. He submitted Nordine Taleb late in the opening round, which also earned him a Performance of the Night honor.

Prior to Silva stopping Taleb, Darren Stewart opened the main card with a blistering performance against Eric Spicely. Stewart dropped Spicely with a punch and then unloaded on him with follow-up strikes until the referee called a halt to the bout.

The final Performance of the Night honor went to Arnold Allen, who made a strong comeback effort to defeat rising talent Mads Burnell. Allen was easily on the losing end until Burnell took a shot in the third round that left his neck exposed. Allen took full advantage, locking up a front choke that finished the fight.

UFC Fight Night 130: Thompson vs. Till Fighter Bonuses

Performances of the Night: Tom Breese

Performances of the Night: Darren Stewart

Performances of the Night: Claudio Silva

Performances of the Night: Arnold Allen