Fans were blown away watching Dustin Poirier's win over Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker put on a show on Saturday night.
Though it’s only June, many believe its’ a true candidate to be the fight of the year.
Poirier edged out the win by unanimous decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46 — avenging his last loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last fall and keeping his shot at another title run alive.
Fans, obviously, were blown away by the bout and instantly took to social media. Many didn’t even know how to call the fight, but were just thrilled to have been able to see it.
Warning: Some of the following tweets contain language that is NSFW
@DustinPoirier vs #DanHooker fight is craziest fight I’ve seen in years. Insane. #UFCVegas4
— Kelly Slater (@kellyslater) June 28, 2020
What a damn fight. My goodness. Amazing.
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 28, 2020
Best fight I’ve ever seen @Ufc wowwww
— FAT JOE (@fatjoe) June 28, 2020
Holy crap, this is insane @ufc
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 28, 2020
Excuse my French but FUCK, this is a good fight!! #UFCVegas4
— Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) June 28, 2020
this fight is INSANE 🤯 @ufc #UFCVegas4
— Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) June 28, 2020
If only this UFC fight had a crowd to go with it. Still electric fight. #ufc
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 28, 2020
Wait wait do we have to score this fight. Can we just score it amazing https://t.co/GPZUbMZhBN
— Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) June 28, 2020
This fight has been everything! No way you can just pick a winner. Both these dudes threw haymakers bruh. This was grown man fighting at #UFCVegas4 .... @ufc
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 28, 2020
I don’t know how to call it. We all won #UFCVegas4
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 28, 2020
Fights like this remind everybody this is the best sport on earth. Both of these guys should be proud. #UFCVegas4
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 28, 2020
Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 28, 2020
What a fight 👊🏿👊🏿 #UFCVegas4
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 28, 2020
That was an awesome fight. Good win for @DustinPoirier and @danthehangman definitely deserves a seat at the big dog table.
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020
What a fight!!!! Dem boyz went at it but @DustinPoirier a dawg! Much luv to him and @BrendanAllenMMA for reppin Louisiana right!! #ufcvegas4!
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 28, 2020
My heart was skipping beats waiting on Bruce! Great job @DustinPoirier #UFCFightNight
— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 28, 2020
Crazyyyyy fight🔥🔥 @ufc #ufcvegas4
— Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) June 28, 2020
