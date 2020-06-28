Fans were blown away watching Dustin Poirier's win over Dan Hooker

Ryan YoungWriter
Yahoo Sports
Dustin Poirier reacts after the conclusion of his lightweight fight against Dan Hooker during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker put on a show on Saturday night.

Though it’s only June, many believe its’ a true candidate to be the fight of the year.

Poirier edged out the win by unanimous decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46 — avenging his last loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last fall and keeping his shot at another title run alive.

Fans, obviously, were blown away by the bout and instantly took to social media. Many didn’t even know how to call the fight, but were just thrilled to have been able to see it.

Warning: Some of the following tweets contain language that is NSFW

