Fans were blown away watching Dustin Poirier's win over Dan Hooker

Dustin Poirier reacts after the conclusion of his lightweight fight against Dan Hooker during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker put on a show on Saturday night.

Though it’s only June, many believe its’ a true candidate to be the fight of the year.

Poirier edged out the win by unanimous decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46 — avenging his last loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last fall and keeping his shot at another title run alive.

Fans, obviously, were blown away by the bout and instantly took to social media. Many didn’t even know how to call the fight, but were just thrilled to have been able to see it.

Warning: Some of the following tweets contain language that is NSFW

What a damn fight. My goodness. Amazing. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 28, 2020

Best fight I’ve ever seen @Ufc wowwww — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) June 28, 2020

Holy crap, this is insane @ufc — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 28, 2020

Excuse my French but FUCK, this is a good fight!! #UFCVegas4 — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) June 28, 2020

If only this UFC fight had a crowd to go with it. Still electric fight. #ufc — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 28, 2020

Wait wait do we have to score this fight. Can we just score it amazing https://t.co/GPZUbMZhBN — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) June 28, 2020

This fight has been everything! No way you can just pick a winner. Both these dudes threw haymakers bruh. This was grown man fighting at #UFCVegas4 .... @ufc — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 28, 2020

I don’t know how to call it. We all won #UFCVegas4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 28, 2020

Fights like this remind everybody this is the best sport on earth. Both of these guys should be proud. #UFCVegas4 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 28, 2020

Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 28, 2020

What a fight 👊🏿👊🏿 #UFCVegas4 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 28, 2020

That was an awesome fight. Good win for @DustinPoirier and @danthehangman definitely deserves a seat at the big dog table. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020

What a fight!!!! Dem boyz went at it but @DustinPoirier a dawg! Much luv to him and @BrendanAllenMMA for reppin Louisiana right!! #ufcvegas4! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 28, 2020

My heart was skipping beats waiting on Bruce! Great job @DustinPoirier #UFCFightNight — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 28, 2020

