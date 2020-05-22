Jon Jones walking away from fight with Francis Ngannou, UFC after 'unbelievable' negotiations

Jon Jones not only appears to have given up hope for a future bout with Francis Ngannou, but sounds like he’s done with the UFC in general.

Jones, in a series of Tweets on Thursday, said he was in negotiations with the UFC “as we speak” about a future fight. Less than an hour later, though, things seemed to take a very different turn.

The UFC, according to Jones, wasn’t willing to pay him more to jump up to heavyweight for the fight against Ngannou. So, he’s walking away.

Currently in negotiation with @UFC as we speak — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

unbelievable — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Maybe when they’re ready to do better business I’ll come back, until then health fitness and family. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

It’s not clear what specifically went down in those negotiations.

Jones and Ngannou have been feuding back and forth on Twitter this week about a potential fight. Jones, the light heavyweight champion, has talked about moving to heavyweight for years now. He even hinted at doing so for a fight against Spite Miocic last year, but that never came to fruition.

Based on their conversations, both he and Ngannou appeared all in.

First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you https://t.co/F6FEcc4mGE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 20, 2020

Ngannou is fresh off a win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 earlier this month, which he secured just 20 seconds into the bout with an early KO. The win marked his fourth-straight. Jones also had a win under his belt this year, having defended his light heavyweight title by beating Dominick Reyez by unanimous decision at UFC 247 in February. The 32-year-old hasn’t lost in more than a decade, with the only smudge on his resume being a no contest draw against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in 2017.

A fight between the two would be extremely entertaining, to say the least.

Apparently, though, negotiations have gone south. It may be quite some time before that fight is locked down, if it happens at all.

