UFC's Irwin Rivera arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing sisters
Irwin Rivera, a fighter in the UFC’s bantamweight division, was arrested Thursday, according to online records of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Details of the arrest and incident were later revealed via a police report obtained about Eric Kowal of MyMMANews, and they are horrific.
Irwin Rivera allegedly stabbed sleeping sisters
Per the report, officers responding to multiple 911 calls found Rivera’s sister lying next to a roadway covered with blood with wounds throughout her back, head and arm and two collapsed lungs. The sister reportedly alleged that her brother had stabbed her and her sister was still in the house.
The officers reportedly found the other sister in a residence with similar wounds. She reportedly told them she and her sister were visiting Rivera and spending the night in his spare room, only to be woken up by Irving repeatedly stabbing them.
Two neighbors reportedly provided sworn statements that one sister banged on their door while pleading “He’s trying to kill me, please help my sister.”
Rivera reportedly fled the scene and was eventually picked up by police, to whom he admitted stabbing his sisters with a brass knuckle knife after being told to do so by a higher power. The report says Rivera has been charged with attempted murder.
UPDATE on my report earlier on #UFC fighter Irwin Rivera. I was just sent this document by the police department. pic.twitter.com/2L3vaLBzsK
— Eric Kowal - MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) January 8, 2021
Per the Palm Beach records, Rivera was booked at 12:08 p.m. ET at Palm Beach’s Main Detention Center. No bond has been set for the 31-year-old.
A UFC official confirmed to MMA Fighting that the promotion is aware of the allegations against Rivera:
“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues,” the statement read. “The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”
Rivera had been fighting with UFC for less than a year, going 1-2 in three fights in 2020. Before his UFC career, Rivera was the bantamweight champion of the Florida-based Titan Fighting Championships.
