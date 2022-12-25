UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45: 'He Will Be Missed,' Dana White Says

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 30: Stephan Bonnar arrives at the 2011 Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards on November 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Stephan Bonnar, a professional wrestler and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, has died. He was 45.

Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in a statement.

"His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten," he added. "The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

Bonnar first made a name for himself on season one of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, when he was pit against Forrest Griffin during the show's finale.

Described by the UFC as being "one of the greatest fights of all-time," the battle earned Bonnar a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame's fight wing.

In the years to follow, Bonnar would go on to defeat other athletes among the likes of James Irvin, Keith Jardine, Krzysztof Soszynski, Igor Pokrajac and Kyle Kingsbury, per the UFC.

Before ending his career with a 17-9 record, he also faced fellow Hall of Famers Jon Jones, Rashad Evans, Mark Coleman, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, the organization added.

After news of his death was made public, various stars paid tribute to Bonnar on social media.

"Stephan Bonner a key piece to the growth of our sport," retired UFC star Frankie Edgar tweeted. "I remember watching him and Forest battling it out and thinking, I gotta try this out. RIP to a true pioneer!"

"RIP to the American Pyscho, Stephan Bonnar. I remember watching him and Anderson Silva," Jake Paul said.

"We lost a real legend," UFC commentator Joe Rogan wrote in an Instagram post, adding that Bonnar will "not be forgotten."