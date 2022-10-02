UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to referee WWE Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules

Nick Tylwalk
·2 min read

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will take part in an upcoming WWE event.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle has been pretty heated, and even in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules, may get out of hand. A normal referee may not be able to keep things under control, but what about a former two-division UFC Champion?

That’s exactly what the match will have on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Philadelphia. Ariel Helwani broke the news on Saturday night that Daniel Cormier, the former UFC Light Heavyweight and UFC Heavyweight champion, will serve as guest referee when Rollins and Riddle square off in the Fight Pit.

Though the 43-year-old Cormier has never dabbled in pro wrestling himself, his bona fides as an amateur wrestler rank up there with some of the very best. Cormier has made the US World or Olympic team six times, has medaled at the World Wrestling Championships and was an NCAA Division I national finalist during his college days at Oklahoma State.

His presence adds even more of a shoot fight feel to the Fight Pit match, which can only be won by submission or referee 10-count and takes place in a steel cage (with a catwalk around the top) that doesn’t have the typical ropes or turnbuckles. That environment would seem to favor Riddle, who had a successful career as an MMA fighter before he turned to pro wrestling.

However as numerous people have pointed out on social media, Cormier and Rollins are friends who have supported each other for big events in the past. If WWE chooses, it can have some fun with accusations that perhaps D.C. might not call things right down the middle, though with the announcement coming just a week before Extreme Rules, there isn’t a whole lot of time for that.

In any case, having Cormier on one of the typically less important premium cards is a shrewd move for WWE that might get some people to check it out who would normally skip it. It’s hard to ask more of a guest referee than that.

Like pro wrestling? Be sure to visit Wrestling Junkie for all your coverage of WWE, AEW and more, and follow @WrestleJunkie on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

