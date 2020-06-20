UFC Vegas 3 live blog: Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov meet in main event

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex features top heavyweights in action as Curtis Blaydes meets Alexander Volkov in the main event.

Blaydes and Volkov are both coming off solid wins, but Blaydes holds the edge in how impressive he looked in his last fight, a second round knockout of former champion Junior Dos Santos in January. Volkov on the other hand went three rounds in November with former NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy and earned the unanimous decision victory in Moscow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blaydes (13-2-1) enters the fight as a -400 favorite at the MGM Grand Sports Book while Volkov (31-7) is coming in at +310.

Refresh this page for the latest results and follow our live blog below.

UFC Vegas 3 main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

UFC Vegas 3 prelims card (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Marc-André Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Frank Camacho vs. Justin Jaynes

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf

UFC Vegas 3 live blog

More from Yahoo Sports: