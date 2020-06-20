UFC Vegas 3 live blog: Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov meet in main event
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex features top heavyweights in action as Curtis Blaydes meets Alexander Volkov in the main event.
Blaydes and Volkov are both coming off solid wins, but Blaydes holds the edge in how impressive he looked in his last fight, a second round knockout of former champion Junior Dos Santos in January. Volkov on the other hand went three rounds in November with former NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy and earned the unanimous decision victory in Moscow.
Blaydes (13-2-1) enters the fight as a -400 favorite at the MGM Grand Sports Book while Volkov (31-7) is coming in at +310.
UFC Vegas 3 main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov
Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos
Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau
Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good
Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts
UFC Vegas 3 prelims card (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)
Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green
Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren
Marc-André Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota
Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson
Frank Camacho vs. Justin Jaynes
Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy
Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf
UFC Vegas 3 live blog
