Song Yadong’s highlights in the UFC are high up the rankings of most entertaining.

The rising UFC bantamweight contender has put the lights out in vicious fashion on various of his UFC opponents, including veteran Julio Arce. Back at UFC Fight Night 197, Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) showcased his brutal power, putting away Arce in a second round TKO.

You can watch Yadong’s finish of Arce in the video above.

Related

UFC Fight Night 223: How to watch Simon vs. Yadong, start time, fight card, odds

Yadong returns this Saturday against Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC). The bantamweight bout headlines UFC Fight Night 223, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 223.

More UFC!

UFC free fight: Song Yadong showcases nasty power in TKO win over Julio Arce UFC free fight: Ricky Simon sleeps Merab Dvalishvili right at the buzzer UFC Fight Night 222 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie