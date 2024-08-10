Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Serghei Spivac (red gloves) fights Greg Hardy (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Serghei Spivac[/autotag] sent former NFL star [autotag]Greg Hardy[/autotag] packing in dominant fashion.

Back at UFC 272 in 2022, Spivac quickly stopped Hardy after taking him down and hammering him out with ground-and-pound to secure a first-round TKO win. This ended as Hardy's final fight in the UFC, as his contract was not renewed. Spivac stopped Augusto Sakai and Derrick Lewis before losing to Ciryl Gane in his most recent outing in September 2023.

You can watch Spivac's dominant win over Hardy in the video above.

Spivac (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) returns to the cage in the main event of UFC on ESPN 61, which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on Marcin Tybura (25-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) in a rematch that stems from 2020.

More UFC!

Caio Borralho: UFC on ESPN 62 finish of Jared Cannonier makes me 'next contender' for Du Plessis vs. Adesanya winner

Marlon Vera: Figueiredo should have been lost a point for UFC Saudi Arabia kick

Dricus Du Plessis warns Islam Makhachev against middleweight move: 'He's dreaming real big. I'm very big'

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC on ESPN 61.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC free fight: Serghei Spivac ends Greg Hardy's UFC career with TKO finish