UFC free fight: Magomed Ankalaev ground-and-pounds Anthony Smith to TKO win
Magomed Ankalaev’s most recent win was a dominant one.
The Dagestan fighter stopped former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith in the opening bout of the UFC 277 pay-per-view event back in July 2022. Smith appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first round, which caused him to pull guard in the second. It was then that Ankalaev took the opportunity to overwhelm Smith with ground-and-pound to get the TKO win.
You can watch the full fight in the video above.
Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) returns to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 234 event in Las Vegas. He takes on Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in an important light heavyweight fight.
The two fought in October, but the bout ended in a no contest after Ankalaev connected with an illegal knee on a downed Walker, which resulted in a doctor stoppage.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 234.