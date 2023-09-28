UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev edges Alexander Volkanovski in champ vs. champ showdown

To many’s surprise, Alexander Volkanovski gave Islam Makhachev by far his toughest fight in recent memory.

Although successful in defending his UFC lightweight title, Makhachev had to go to great lengths to keep his belt, and even then, many people still think Volkanovski did enough to get the victory.

Back at UFC 284 in February, Makhachev and Volkanovski put on one of the best championship fights in UFC history. The two went toe to toe in a highly competitive matchup that went to the judges’ scorecards. In the end, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in a unanimous decision by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

You can watch the replay of the fight in the video above.

Makhachev returns on Oct. 21 in the main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. He takes on Charles Oliveira, the man who Makhachev took the lightweight belt from, in a rematch.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) hasn’t fought since defeating Volkanovski in February. Prior to that, he had submitted Oliveira in October 2022 also in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC) has also fought once since the Makhachev fight. In June, the Brazilian made quick work of top contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 294.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie