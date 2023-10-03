UFC free fight: Grant Dawson hands Mark Madsen his first professional loss

Most professional MMA fighters experience defeat at some point in their careers, and Mark Madsen was not an exception to that.

The Olympic silver medalist saw his perfect record come to an end when he fought Grant Dawson back in November 2022 at UFC Fight Night 214. Dawson submitted Madsen with a rear-naked choke in the third round of their lightweight clash. It was an impressive and dominant win by Dawson, who’s positioned himself as a contender in recent years.

Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC) returns to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 229, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event streams on ESPN+. He takes on veteran Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC), who’s coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson.

