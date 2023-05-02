UFC free fight: Gilbert Burns retires Jorge Masvidal in massive co-main event for UFC 287

2023 is painting out to be quite the year for one of the UFC’s most dangerous title contenders.

Gilbert Burns already has notched two wins this year and soon will look to add a third. The Brazilian fought in January and submitted Neil Magny. Then he beat Jorge Masvidal in a huge co-main event at UFC 287 in Miami in April. The fight marked the end of Masvidal’s storied career.

You can watch Burns’ win over Masvidal in the video above.

Burns (22-5 MMA, 15-5 UFC) returns to the octagon Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 288. He takes on top contender Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in a key welterweight bout.

The card goes down at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

