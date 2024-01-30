UFC free fight: Geoff Neal viciously knocks out Vicente Luque with nasty combination

Geoff Neal has picked up many impressive wins throughout his UFC tenure, and that includes his victory over Vicente Luque.

In August 2022, Neal picked up arguably his best career win when he put away Luque in brutal fashion. The two went toe to toe for the majority of the fight, and in the third round, Neal backed Luque up and put him away with a vicious combination. It was a big win for Neal that got him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

You can watch Neal’s knockout win in the video above.

Neal (15-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) next is booked in a welterweight bout against Ian Machado Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. The two originally were scheduled to fight this past August at UFC 292, but Neal had to pull out.

