UFC free fight: Charles Oliveira puts an end to Beneil Dariush’s impressive win streak

Charles Oliveira only needed one win to get back into a championship fight.

The fan-favorite Brazilian stopped Beneil Dariush back at UFC 289 in June, ending an impressive winning streak from Dariush. Entering the co-main event bout unbeaten in his past eight bouts, Dariush’s run lasted almost four years. Oliveira stopped Dariush with strikes in the very first round of their contest.

You can watch the video of Oliveira’s win above.

Oliveira returns on Oct. 21 in the main event of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. He takes on Islam Makhachev, the man who took the lightweight belt away from him last October.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA, 22-9 UFC) has fought once since the Makhachev fight, that being the Dariush fight at UFC 289.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) has also only one fight since defeating Oliveira. He outpointed Alexander Volkanovski in a close decision back in February at UFC 284, completing his first title defense.

