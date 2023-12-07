UFC free fight: Anthony Smith snaps losing skid in gusty, split decision win over Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith had to go through hell to get his hand raised in his rematch against Ryan Spann.

Back in August at UFC Fight Night 225, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger went toe-to-toe with Spann for 15 minutes to earn a split decision win and defeat Spann a second time. It was an action-packed fight that was competitive to the final bell. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for Smith.

You can watch Smith’s latest win in the video above.

Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 233, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on Khalil Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) in a short-notice bout. UFC Fight Night 233 streams on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 233.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie