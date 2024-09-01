UFC free fight: Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko fight to a draw in highly-debated UFC title bout

Sep 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexa Grasso (red gloves) and Valentina Shevchenko (blue gloves) react after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Although she didn't lose her title, [autotag]Alexa Grasso[/autotag] was unable to put the [autotag]Valentina Shevchenko[/autotag] rivalry to bed last September.

In the inaugural Noche UFC event, Grasso and Shevchenko battled to a split draw in their women's flyweight championship rematch. It was a 25-minute contest full of ups and downs for both fighters, leaving the MMA world debating who was the rightful winner.

Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) are set to meet a third time. Their women's flyweight bout serves as the co-main event of UFC 306, which is set to go down on Sept. 14 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 306.

