UFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter 7 Pounds Over

Jose Aldo UFC Fortaleza weigh-in

The top end of the UFC on ESPN+ 2: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 fight card weighed in without a hitch on Friday, but two fighters missed weight, one egregiously so.

Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes head the bill in a rematch of their bout from a couple of years ago. Assuncao, who won the first bout via split decision, stepped on the scale at 136 pounds for the rematch. Moraes weighed 135 pounds.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo weighed 146 pounds for his co-main event bout with rising star Renato Moicano, who weighed 145.5 pounds. Aldo and Moicano could have held the top position in Fortaleza, but UFC president Dana White said that Aldo didn't want to fight in a five-round main event.

Sarah Frota put her strawweight bout with Livinha Souza in jeopardy by stepping on the scale at 123 pounds for the 115-pound bout. With a one-pound allowance for a non-title fight, Frota was a full seven pounds over the limit.

Instead of cancelling the fight, Souza agreed to accept 40-percent of Frota's fight purse to keep the bout intact.

Magomed Bibulatov also missed weight, coming in one pound heavy for his flyweight fight with Rogerio Bontorin. Bibulatov will forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Bontorin and the fight will continue as planned.

UFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Results

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135)

Jose Aldo (146) vs. Renato Moicano (145.5)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Lyman Good (170.5)

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. David Teymur (156)

Justin Ledet (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Livinha Souza (115.5)* vs. Sarah Frota (123)

Markus Perez (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (184.5)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Junior Albini (265.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (241.5)

Geraldo de Freitas Jr. (145.5) vs. Felipe Dias Colares (145)

Said Nurmagomedov (135) vs. Ricardo Ramos (135.5)

Magomed Bibulatov (127) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (124.5)**

*Forta missed weight by 7 pounds and was fined 40-percent of her purse.

**Bibulatov missed weight by 1 pound and was fined 20-percent of his purse.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

UFC Fortaleza Official Weigh-in Highlights

(Photo and video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)