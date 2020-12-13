UFC's flyweight division, once on the chopping block, produces a fight for the ages

LAS VEGAS — Deiveson Figueiredo began and ended his day in a local hospital. In between, he combined with challenger Brandon Moreno to put on one of the most memorable fights of 2020.

Figueiredo, who left the hospital at 2 in the morning after he awakened and didn’t feel well, made a return after battling to a majority draw with Moreno to retain his flyweight championship in the main event of UFC 256 at Apex.

Derek Cleary scored it 48-46 for Figueiredo, but judges Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo each had it 47-47. As champion, Figueiredo retained the belt.

It was an incredible display of guts from both men in a bout that at least has to be in the conversation for 2020’s Fight of the Year. UFC president Dana White seemed to favor a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but there aren’t many fights in any year that will top Figueiredo and Moreno.

Their battle was all the more remarkable considering they both fought three weeks ago at UFC 255.

“They just beat the s--- out of each other,” White said.

He was right, as they tore at each other with a ferocity rarely seen. Neither man made it to the post-fight news conference as they left all they had in the cage and needed medical attention afterward.

People, though, will be talking about their battle for a long time. Moreno was poked in the eye, butted in the head and kicked in the groin, but he still managed to smile after a gritty performance.

“I feel weird, because I wanted the title, but at the same time, I feel so happy because everybody said it was an amazing fight,” Moreno said. “I wanted the victory, but it is what it is. I feel happy, I’m healthy, I can go with my family and stay with them, celebrate Christmas, stay with my three kids and with my wife. Right now, that’s the most important thing for me.”

The fight was a draw because referee Jason Herzog took a point from Figueiredo for a low blow in the third. It was the third foul and Herzog had had enough. Without that, Figueiredo would have won a unanimous decision.

There were, though, no losers in this fight. They put on a spectacular show in a division that came close to being dropped. White said management was close to axing the division because fans couldn’t get into it, but matchmaker Mick Maynard asked for one last shot to save it.

“Nobody cared,” White said. “You all remember how I’d sit up at the press conference and list all of the reasons why you should watch this fight, and nobody gave a s---. You can’t make them care. Mick had some ideas and tweaks he wanted to try and here we are.”

(L-R) Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fought to a majority draw in a thrilling back-and-forth brawl at UFC 256 on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

At one point in the fourth round, Moreno unloaded a six- or eight-punch combination to the chin, but Figueiredo took it and kept coming forward. Moreno seemed physically outgunned, but he didn’t stop trying.

He was the picture of perseverance and fought with the tenacity of his idol, Hall of Fame boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

“Leading up to the fight during the week, he was telling everybody that his hero was Julio Cesar Chavez and that he wanted to be remembered like him,” White said. “Well, when you think of a prototypical Mexican fighter, that’s exactly what you saw from him.”

Figueiredo, though not as quick, was stronger and undeterred. He landed the harder shots in the fight and had to be wondering what kept Moreno on his feet.

They went at it furiously in the fifth, with Moreno’s eye closing because of a head butt. Neither man backed down for a second and had there been a crowd, it would have been on its feet roaring for the final seven or eight minutes.

Moreno, though, conceded that Figueiredo is a physical monster.

“Everyone talks about his power, because he looked impressive in his last performance, but now I know I can exchange punches with him,” Moreno said. “I know I am more technical than him, but at the same time, I have a ton of respect for him because he is a real champion. I want the rematch. I know he wants the rematch, because he’s a warrior like me, so we can do it again.”

He’ll get his wish. Cody Garbrandt was supposed to fight for the flyweight title in November, but now he’ll have to wait until after Figueiredo and Moreno do it again.

And while Garbrandt is an entertaining fighter, nobody will complain.

“They need some time off, but we’ll absolutely, positively do that rematch,” said White, who is heading off Sunday on a vacation. “That’s another great fight to look forward to in 2021.”

It was a great one to bring 2020 to an end. In any year at any time, this was a fight for the ages.

