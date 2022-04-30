UFC finalizing Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa for expected France debut

Nolan King and Farah Hannoun
·1 min read
  Tai Tuivasa
    Australian mixed martial artist
  Ciryl Gane
    French mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

The UFC is zoning in on its debut event and France and it has a physically large main event it’s planning to bring with it.

Heavyweight contenders Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) and Tai Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will square off in a five-round headliner at the Sep. 3 event, expected for Paris.

Two people with knowledge of the booking confirmed Saturday the matchup to MMA Junkie after an initial report by MMA reporter Ariel Helwani but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

The Paris location is not yet finalized, though parties have been informed the bout will likely take place there, a location UFC president Dana White previously publicly indicated was in the promotion’s plans for 2022.

Gane, 32, will look to rebound from his first professional MMA loss, a unanimous decision defeat against champion and former training partner Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in January. The defeat snapped a 10-fight winning streak which included UFC victories over Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Junior Dos Santos.

Tuivasa, 29, rides a five-fight winning streak with all victories in the stretch by knockout. In February at UFC 271, Tuivasa picked up the highest-profile win of his career when he went into enemy territory and knocked out hometown favorite Derrick Lewis in the first round.

No other fights have been announced for the Sep. 3 card at this time.

