Are there UFC fights tonight? Here's the promotion's upcoming schedule after UFC 306 at Sphere
Sometimes, the UFC and the fans need a break from the hectic schedule of fights.
The UFC's last event was UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Noche UFC, the visual masterpiece that was, thrilled fans in attendance and at home with a breathtaking journey throughout the "love letter to Mexico" that saw two titles change hands.
Are there UFC fights tonight?
No, the UFC is not hosting an event on Sept. 21, 2024. The promotion takes one week off as it gears up for nine consecutive weeks of action worldwide.
Check out the promotion's upcoming schedule for the remainder of September through October:
Sept. 28 - UFC Fight Night 243: Moicano vs. Saint Denis
Location: Paris, France
Venue: Accor Arena
Broadcast: ESPN+
Current UFC Fight Night 243 lineup:
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Brendan Allen vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Joanderson Brito vs. William Gomis
Bryan Battle vs. Kevin Jousset
Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda
Matt Frevola vs. Fares Ziam
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan
Da Woon Jung vs. Oumar Sy
Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales
Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Barez
Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Nora Cornolle
Chris Duncan vs. Bolaji Oki
Oct. 5 - UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Venue: Delta Center
Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+
Current UFC 307 lineup:
Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree – for light heavyweight title
Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña – for women's bantamweight title
Movsar Evloev vs. opponent TBA
Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira
Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland
Joaquin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson
Alexander Hernandez vs. Austin Hubbard
Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann
Mauricio Ruffy vs. opponent TBA
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Marina Rodriguez
Court McGee vs. Tim Means
Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria
Oct. 12 - UFC Fight Night 244: Royval vs. Taira
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: UFC Apex
Broadcast: ESPN+
Current UFC Fight Night 244 lineup:
Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
JunYong Park vs. Brad Tavares
Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
Cory McKenna vs. Polyana Viana
Alex Morono vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd
Jared Gooden vs. Chidi Njokuani
Terrance McKinney vs. opponent TBA
Ramazonbek Temirov vs. CJ Vergara
Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini
Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price
Chris Barnett vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon
Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
Oct. 19 - UFC Fight Night 245: Pereira vs. Hernandez
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: UFC Apex
Broadcast: ESPN+
Current UFC Fight Night 245 Lineup:
Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez
Asu Almabayev vs. Matheus Nicolau
Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips
Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto
Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda
Robelis Despaigne vs. Austen Lane
Charles Johnson vs. Su Mudaerji
Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed
Jake Hadley vs. Brady Hiestand
Alice Ardelean vs. opponent TBA
Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal
Oct. 26 - UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Venue: Etihad Arena
Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN+
Current UFC 308 lineup:
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal
Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos
Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Justin Tafa
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva
Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
Upcoming Dana White's Contender Series events
If you want to see potential stars of the future, Dana White's Contender Series continues into October, showcasing regional hopefuls fighting to earn a UFC contract.
Each event takes place on Tuesdays at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Are there UFC fights tonight? Here's the promotion's upcoming schedule after UFC 306 at Sphere