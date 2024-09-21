Advertisement

Are there UFC fights tonight? Here's the promotion's upcoming schedule after UFC 306 at Sphere

mma junkie staff
Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A ring girl walks around the octagon during the night between Rose Namajunas (red gloves) and Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Sometimes, the UFC and the fans need a break from the hectic schedule of fights.

The UFC's last event was UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Noche UFC, the visual masterpiece that was, thrilled fans in attendance and at home with a breathtaking journey throughout the "love letter to Mexico" that saw two titles change hands.

Are there UFC fights tonight?

No, the UFC is not hosting an event on Sept. 21, 2024. The promotion takes one week off as it gears up for nine consecutive weeks of action worldwide.

Check out the promotion's upcoming schedule for the remainder of September through October:

Sept. 28 - UFC Fight Night 243: Moicano vs. Saint Denis

Location: Paris, France

Venue: Accor Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Current UFC Fight Night 243 lineup:

  • Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis

  • Brendan Allen vs. Nassourdine Imavov

  • Joanderson Brito vs. William Gomis

  • Bryan Battle vs. Kevin Jousset

  • Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda

  • Matt Frevola vs. Fares Ziam

  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan

  • Da Woon Jung vs. Oumar Sy

  • Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts

  • Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales

  • Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Barez

  • Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Nora Cornolle

  • Chris Duncan vs. Bolaji Oki

Oct. 5 - UFC 307: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.

UFC 307 event poster
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Delta Center

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+

Current UFC 307 lineup:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree – for light heavyweight title

  • Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña – for women's bantamweight title

  • Movsar Evloev vs. opponent TBA

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira

  • Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson

  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Austin Hubbard

  • Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

  • Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann

  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. opponent TBA

  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Marina Rodriguez

  • Court McGee vs. Tim Means

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Oct. 12 - UFC Fight Night 244: Royval vs. Taira

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Broadcast: ESPN+

Current UFC Fight Night 244 lineup:

  • Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

  • JunYong Park vs. Brad Tavares

  • Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia

  • Cory McKenna vs. Polyana Viana

  • Alex Morono vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd

  • Jared Gooden vs. Chidi Njokuani

  • Terrance McKinney vs. opponent TBA

  • Ramazonbek Temirov vs. CJ Vergara

  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini

  • Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price

  • Chris Barnett vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

  • Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon

  • Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha

Oct. 19 - UFC Fight Night 245: Pereira vs. Hernandez

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Broadcast: ESPN+

Current UFC Fight Night 245 Lineup:

  • Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez

  • Asu Almabayev vs. Matheus Nicolau

  • Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips

  • Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto

  • Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda

  • Robelis Despaigne vs. Austen Lane

  • Charles Johnson vs. Su Mudaerji

  • Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed

  • Jake Hadley vs. Brady Hiestand

  • Alice Ardelean vs. opponent TBA

  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal

Oct. 26 - UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Venue: Etihad Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN+

Current UFC 308 lineup:

  • Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

  • Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

  • Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

  • Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos

  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Justin Tafa

  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

  • Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

  • Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

  • Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Upcoming Dana White's Contender Series events

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the Octagon prior to Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week four at UFC APEX on September 3, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
If you want to see potential stars of the future, Dana White's Contender Series continues into October, showcasing regional hopefuls fighting to earn a UFC contract.

Each event takes place on  Tuesdays at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

