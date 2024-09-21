Are there UFC fights tonight? Here's the promotion's upcoming schedule after UFC 306 at Sphere

Jul 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; A ring girl walks around the octagon during the night between Rose Namajunas (red gloves) and Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, the UFC and the fans need a break from the hectic schedule of fights.

The UFC's last event was UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas. Noche UFC, the visual masterpiece that was, thrilled fans in attendance and at home with a breathtaking journey throughout the "love letter to Mexico" that saw two titles change hands.

Are there UFC fights tonight?

No, the UFC is not hosting an event on Sept. 21, 2024. The promotion takes one week off as it gears up for nine consecutive weeks of action worldwide.

Check out the promotion's upcoming schedule for the remainder of September through October:

Location: Paris, France

Venue: Accor Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Current UFC Fight Night 243 lineup:

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Brendan Allen vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Joanderson Brito vs. William Gomis

Bryan Battle vs. Kevin Jousset

Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda

Matt Frevola vs. Fares Ziam

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan

Da Woon Jung vs. Oumar Sy

Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Ailin Perez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Barez

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Nora Cornolle

Chris Duncan vs. Bolaji Oki

UFC 307 event poster

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Delta Center

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPNews, ESPN+

Current UFC 307 lineup:

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree – for light heavyweight title

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña – for women's bantamweight title

Movsar Evloev vs. opponent TBA

Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Austin Hubbard

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann

Mauricio Ruffy vs. opponent TBA

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Marina Rodriguez

Court McGee vs. Tim Means

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Broadcast: ESPN+

Current UFC Fight Night 244 lineup:

Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

JunYong Park vs. Brad Tavares

Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia

Cory McKenna vs. Polyana Viana

Alex Morono vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd

Jared Gooden vs. Chidi Njokuani

Terrance McKinney vs. opponent TBA

Ramazonbek Temirov vs. CJ Vergara

Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini

Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price

Chris Barnett vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon

Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Broadcast: ESPN+

Current UFC Fight Night 245 Lineup:

Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Asu Almabayev vs. Matheus Nicolau

Rob Font vs. Kyler Phillips

Brad Katona vs. Jean Matsumoto

Darren Elkins vs. Daniel Pineda

Robelis Despaigne vs. Austen Lane

Charles Johnson vs. Su Mudaerji

Jessica Penne vs. Elise Reed

Jake Hadley vs. Brady Hiestand

Alice Ardelean vs. opponent TBA

Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Venue: Etihad Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN+

Current UFC 308 lineup:

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos

Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Justin Tafa

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Upcoming Dana White's Contender Series events

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the Octagon prior to Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week four at UFC APEX on September 3, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

If you want to see potential stars of the future, Dana White's Contender Series continues into October, showcasing regional hopefuls fighting to earn a UFC contract.

Each event takes place on Tuesdays at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.

