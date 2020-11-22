UFC flyweight Brandon Royval's shoulder has to be popped back in after first-round TKO loss

The prelims of UFC 255 ended with a shoulder popping out, and they didn’t wait long to pop it back in.

Flyweight contender Brandon Moreno defeated Brandon Royval via first-round TKO after Royval sustained an apparent arm injury. It soon became clear that Royval had dislocated his shoulder, which was later popped back into place on camera.

Referee Marc Goddard later told Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole that he was planning to stop the fight anyway, but it’s even more clear now that was the right decision.

Overall, the fight was a one-sided effort for Moreno, who landed 53 total strikes to Royval’s 24 and succeeded on both of his takedown attempts. Royval had previously been on a four-fight win streak.

With the win, Moreno has likely put himself at or near the front of the line to face the winner of Saturday’s main event between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez.

Brandon Royval was in some pain after his UFC 255 fight. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

