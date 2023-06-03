UFC fighters Raquel Pennington, Tecia Torres announce birth of baby girl on Instagram

An already potentially big month for Raquel Pennington became life changing as she, along with wife and fellow UFC fighter Tecia Torres, announced the arrival of their first baby Friday.

Pennington shared the news of Torres giving birth to baby girl Alayah Rose Pennington on Instagram with a video montage that includes images from the delivery room. Baby Alayah was born June 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We never knew we could love another so much ❤️

Pennington (15-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC), a former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger, could get another shot at gold this coming week as she’s been declared the backup for the UFC 289 main event between dual champion Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana on June 10 in Vancouver. Pennington, 34, is on a five-fight winning streak after she most recently defeated Ketlen Vieira by split decision this past January. Pennington hasn’t lost since a January 2020 unanimous decision to Holly Holm.

Torres (13-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC), 33, has been out of action April 2022 when she had a three-fight winning streak snapped in a loss to Mackenzie Dern. Back in December, Torres said she’d start training two months after she gives birth with the hope of returning to competition in the first quarter of 2024.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie