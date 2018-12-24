UFC fighters heated on social media over venue change for UFC 232

Many fighters took to social media on Sunday night after UFC announced that UFC 232 would move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

UFC president Dana White announced on Sunday night that UFC 232 would move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Saturday. The news came just hours after a trace of the metabolite of oral turinabol was discovered in an anti-doping sample Jon Jones — whose bout with Alexander Gustafsson highlights the card — gave to the USADA earlier this month.

After the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced it wouldn’t grant Jones a license to fight, White and the UFC decided to move the event to Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Many fighters didn’t take the news well — or even first learned of the change on social media. Naturally, they all took to Twitter and Instagram to complain about it.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones feud

Daniel Cormier — who Jones had beat at UFC 214, though his win was later changed to a no-contest — called out UFC officials and the USADA after the news broke on Instagram, calling them all a “joke.”





He also made an Instagram post calling out Jon Jones with the headline of him testing positive, writing “He tested positive again!!!!!” in the caption.





Jones, though, didn’t take too kindly to his social media posts and came after Cormier in the comments.

Meanwhile this exchange just happened on Daniel Cormier’s Instagram account after he posted about tonight’s news: pic.twitter.com/VT3luF5G0q — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 24, 2018





Story continues

“I could slap your wife on the ass and you could literally do nothing about it,” Jones wrote. “You’re my b–ch DC, that will never change.. Funny how you’re giving me two posts but said nothing when I asked you to come get your belt back.”

Cormier, though, responded quickly.

“You couldn’t do s— you steroid abusing Junkie! I swear I would never touch ur wife’s flat ass lol. And I didn’t respond I’m not helping you sell ur bum ass fight you drug abusing steroid cheat. F— you!”

Jones took to IG live to apologize

Jones went live on to Instagram apologize to fans and other fighters after the news broke.

Jon Jones on Instagram Live just moments ago. pic.twitter.com/48e1Y61s0m — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 24, 2018





“I’m going to do what I can to try to make it right for at least some of you guys,” Jones said. “I’ve already taken care of some flights and some tickets for people. So I’m doing what I can to make it right.

“But I just want to assure you guys that this was not a mistake I made. Completely out of my control. But I feel your guys’ pain, and I’m sincerely sorry.”

Other MMA fighters learn of change on Twitter

Many fighters took to social media to react to the news, and some even learned of the news there first.





Remember that time Dana said @jonjones would never main event again…. um yeah — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 24, 2018









I’ve always been very defensive of the criticisms against ufc but I’m really not proud to be a part of this organization today. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 24, 2018





Or maybe a fighter on the card that had to find out through the internet… https://t.co/qNmwMdFSlN — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 23, 2018





USADA is a joke. Small trace amount from 2017 trigged a positive test? UFC has to move the entire event from Vegas to LA due to “holidays” for NASC. Oh cool. Nothing fishy AT ALL. 🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/xJ5OaAUZbn — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) December 24, 2018









More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ravens defense, Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to big win

• Watch: Texas high school wins state title on Hail Mary

• Early bowl games winners/losers: Army sets record in blowout

• Congolese boy at center of Dikembe Mutombo’s charitable efforts dies

