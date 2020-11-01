UFC fighters say goodbye to Anderson Silva, but the MMA legend hasn't said he'll retire just yet

Jack Baer
Writer

It was an emotional scene in Las Vegas on Saturday, with Anderson Silva pensively exiting the Octagon.

The MMA legend had just lost to by fourth-round TKO to Uriah Hall, his seventh loss in his last nine fights. His prime continued to recede into the rear-view mirror, with only one UFC win in the last eight years.

There had been widespread speculation that this would be the MMA legend’s final bout, and he certainly acted the part.

Silva is unquestionably one of the greatest fighters ever, having dominated the UFC middleweight division for years during his 16-fight win streak from 2006 to 2012. He was one of the faces of the UFC during its rise to the mainstream, and has left an indelible mark on the sport.

However, Silva didn’t quite retire following the bout. Instead, he only confirmed this would only be his final UFC bout, with Dana White saying he wouldn’t let Silva fight with the promotion again despite having one fight left on his contract.

Silva said he will still have to decide if he will retire for good.

That still didn’t stop a crowd of UFC fighters from saying their goodbyes to Silva, with some outright calling Saturday the Brazilian’s last fight.

Others merely had kind words and thanks for the 45-year-old.

