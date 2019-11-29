UFC fighter Walt Harris posts Instagram ode to slain stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

Aniah Blanchard/Auburn Police

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed the worst for UFC fighter Walt Harris, announcing that human remains found in Alabama belonged to his 19-year-old stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard had been missing since Oct. 23, when she was last seen at an Alabama convenience store.

Harris: ‘The pain is unbearable’

On Thursday, Harris published an Instagram post with a photo of himself and a young Blanchard thanking her for “helping me change my life for the better.”

Three men were arrested in connection to Blanchard’s disappearance. Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, Alabama was arrested earlier in November and charged with first-degree kidnapping. It is not clear if he’s facing additional charges since Blanchard’s body was found.

Yazeed was free on bond on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree robbery when Blanchard disappeared.

