UFC fighter suffers gruesome groin injury during training
No matter how many times you see, hear or read about a fighter going down with a horrifying injury, you never quite get desensitized to it.
So take a long deep breath before you read below to see what happened to UFC lightweight Devin Powell, who was sparring with Joe Lauzon ahead of Lauzon’s next bout in two months.
Through sheer force, and one terrifying knee strike, Powell ruptured his testicle.
That’s how Powell described the cause injury, too: Sheer force. He and Lauzon were practicing their ground game when Lauzon caught him with a knee in a very poor area, sending Powell immediately to the emergency room.
Thanks to the fine ambulatory services in Wells, ME, I am checked into the hospital and ready for surgery. Shout out to @joelauzon we’ve been practicing knees on the ground and he successfully ruptured my testicle with his sheer power. His opponent has no chance in April … now to get the blood clot drained and the goods repaired . I waited a day and a half to be seen.. word for the wise, if you hurt yourself, go get checked out. @danawhite @seanshelby how about a NY @Ufc fight coming up… this will be quite the comeback story . Share this and help me get the ball rolling on my next Fight and follow my journey… pun intended #hurt #business #ballbreaker #bjj #jiujitsu #brazilianjiujitsu #mma #ufc #hospital #ambulance #nurse #health #wellness #help #car #drive #work #happy #broken #life #martialarts #busted #men #man #menshealth #reebok @reebok #fight #life
A post shared by Devin Powell (@devinpowell_nostosmma) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:29pm PST
It’s entirely mind-blowing that Powell can even manage a smirk in this photo. Anything other than constant weeping in that situation is admirable, really. Fortunately for everyone, Powell posted on Instagram that the surgery went well and he’s looking forward to getting back in the octagon.
Surgery was a success, now on to recovery. Can’t wait to get back in the @ufc cage, this will be the first time since my last fight that I will be forced to rest my whole body for multiple days in a row. I will come back stronger than ever, I wasn’t expecting this curve ball but I’m going to hit my recovery right out of the park. I wear @diamondmma every Single fight and they are the absolute best in the business, I might need to start using them even when I grapple. #mma #ufc #bjj #hospital #brazilianjiujitsu #getbetter #martialarts #surgery #pain #life #of #a #fighter #recovery #rehab #team #family #glasshalffull #optimistic #sports #ballislife #nostosmma #buenosdias #tuesday #testicletuesday #holytesticletuesday #man #beard #tattoo #tattoos
A post shared by Devin Powell (@devinpowell_nostosmma) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:04pm PST
Lauzon will take on Chris Greutzemacher at UFC 223 in April. If Greutzemacher is smart, he’ll do whatever he can to keep away from Lauzon’s knees.
In the meantime, Powell will be recovering from one of the most painful injuries imaginable in his sport.
– – – – – –
Blake Schuster is a writer for Cagewriter on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Schustee