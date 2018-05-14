UFC fighter says she's done but corner sends her back into ring

After taking a beating from UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 224 on Saturday night, Raquel Pennington told her corner she was done.

Her coaches convinced her to go back out for the fifth and final round.

“I’m done," Pennington told her coaches. "I want to be done."

“No, no, no,” the coaches told the 29-year-old. “Let’s power through this. Let’s believe. Change your mind-set. Change your mind-set. Let’s just throw everything we got. We’ll recover later. Throw everything we got.”

A bloody Pennington only made it about halfway through the fifth round before Nunes won by technical knockout.

Even Nunes expressed her disappointment in how Pennington’s corner failed to obey her request to end the fight.

“It’s sad,” Nunes told reporters, through an interpreter at the UFC 224 post-fight news conference. “[My girlfriend] Nina [Ansaroff] told me. I didn’t even know. Nina told me in the locker room. It’s sad because you could avoid something. She went to the hospital. It might be a bad injury for her to go to the hospital. I already asked Nina to text her – if she needs anything I’m here. It’s sad."

