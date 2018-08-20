UFC fighter Desmond Green involved in deadly 5-car crash in Florida

Desmond Green was involved in a fatal 5-car crash in Florida on Saturday, and escaped with minor injuries. (Getty Images)

UFC lightweight Desmond Green was in a major car accident on Saturday morning that involved five cars and killed two people.

According Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Alvaro Feola, who spoke to local news station WPLG, Green was at the wheel of his Dodge Durango when he lost control of the car at 6:15 a.m. in Davie, Florida. His SUV drifted into another lane and into the path of a tractor trailer, and that crash caused a chain reaction that involved three other cars.

Two passengers in a Toyota Yaris, Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76, were killed in the collision. The driver of the Yaris was seriously injured. Green suffered minor injuries, as did a motorist driving an Acura. No other injuries were reported.

Feola told WPLG that the Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating why Green lost control of his car.

Green, 28, made his UFC debut in 2017 after fighting for several years for Bellator and Titan Fighting Championship. He most recently fought Gleison Tibau at UFC Fight Night 131 in June, and won by unanimous decision. His next fight is scheduled for Sept. 15 against Mairbek Taisumov in Moscow.

