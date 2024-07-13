UFC fighter Cortez makes weight - by cutting off hair

Tracy Cortez has 11 straight wins in her UFC career [Getty Images]

UFC fighter Tracy Cortez made the 126lb weight limit for her headline bout in Denver on Saturday - but only after cutting her hair.

The 30-year-old faces Rose Namajunas in the main flyweight contest and was struggling to lose half a pound at Friday's weigh-in.

But she took the unusual step of cutting several inches from her long locks to hit fight weight.

She then posed for the cameras, clutching several inches of hair in her hand.

Cortez, who has won her past 11 fights, stepped in to face the favourite Namajunas at short notice when original opponent Maycee Barber withdrew for health reasons.