UFC fighter Conor McGregor announces retirement

Irascible Irishman and UFC fighter Conor McGregor has announced his retirement.

The man's whose fights were the biggest draw in the world of mixed martial arts announced he was stepping aside on Twitter.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!," he posted alongside a picture of himself and his mother in Las Vegas after one of his World title wins.

The Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

But McGregor's retirement statement may not been taken seriously by everyone in the mixed martial arts world. He also announced he was hanging up the gloves in a tweet in March 2016 and then again in March 2019 and both times his retirements were short-lived.

McGregor, whose fighting sobriquet was 'The Notorious One', is a two division UFC World Champion and two division Cage Warriors World Champion.

In his last bout in January, McGregor brushed aside Donald Cerrone, aka 'The Cowboy', in under 40 seconds at UFC 246.

In only his second bout since 2016 - a gap filled by outside-the-cage troubles - the Irishman returned to the Octagon with a bang.

He busted the nose of Cerrone in the fight's first skirmish before finishing him in a first-round TKO.

McGregor had not won since November 2016 when he stopped Eddie Alvarez, the lightweight, to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts at the same time.

McGregor then fought his only boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 before losing a one-sided UFC bout to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The 31-year-old retires with a 22-4 record.