UFC schedule: Every upcoming fight card, time, location, odds and how to watch

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM.

Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 209: Gane vs. Tuivasa

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Accor Arena in Paris

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane -550 vs. Tai Tuivasa +400

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker -250 vs. Marvin Vettori +195

Middleweight: Alessio di Chirico -110 vs. Roman Kopylov -110

Lightweight: John Makdessi +190 vs. Nasrat Haqparast -225

Featherweight: William Gomis -225 vs. Jarno Errens +180

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain -140 vs. Nathaniel Wood +115

Prelims - Noon ET (ESPN+)

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov -275 vs. Dustin Stoltzfus +225

Lightweight: Michal Figlak -200 vs. Fares Ziam +165

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov -275 vs. Joaquin Buckley +220

Lightweight: Benoit Saint-Denis -275 vs. Gabriel Miranda +220

Bantamweight: Khalid Taha -130 vs. Christian Quiñonez +105

Women's featherweight: Stephanie Egger -350 vs. Ailin Perez +260

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

Saturday, Sept. 10 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight: Nate Diaz +650 vs. Khamzat Chimaev -1100

Welterweight: Tony Ferguson +225 vs. Li Jingliang -275

Catchweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker +150 vs. Ion Cutelaba -185

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu -225 vs. Julian Erosa +190

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov +500 vs. Jailton Almeida -700

Middleweight: Denis Tiuliulin +110 vs. Jamie Pickett -135

Heavyweight: Jake Collier -350 vs. Christopher Barnett +275

Women’s featherweight: Norma Dumont -300 vs. Danyelle Wolf +240

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger +130 vs. Alatengheili -155

Women’s strawweight: Melissa Martinez -165 vs. Elise Reed +135

Welterweight: Darian Weeks -135 vs. Yohan Lainesse +110

Story continues

Nate Diaz returns to the Octagon for the first time in 15 months when he faces Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

UFC Fight Night 210: Sandhagen vs. Yadong

Saturday, Sept. 17 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen -200 vs. Song Yadong +170

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze -185 vs. Sodiq Yusuff +150

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani -105 vs. Gregory Rodrigues -115

Featherweight: Andre Fili -130 vs. Bill Algeo +105

Women’s flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Sijara Eubanks

Heavyweight: Tanner Boser -225 vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira +185

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez -175 vs. Marc-Andre Barriault +145

Middleweight: Joseph Pyfer -400 vs. Alen Amedovski +300

Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd -125 vs. Sara McMann +105

Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee -250 vs. Diana Belbita +190

Women’s flyweight: Mariya Agapova -110 vs. Gillian Robertson -110

UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Xianan

Saturday, Oct. 1 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Women’s strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

UFC Fight Night 212: Cannonier vs. Strickland

Saturday, Oct. 15 - UFC Apex, in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Women’s flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira +130 vs. Islam Makhachev -160

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) -165 vs. TJ Dillashaw +135

Bantamweight: Petr Yan -450 vs. Sean O’Malley +325

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Women’s flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad +115 vs. Sean Brady -140

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez -165 vs. Amanda Lemos +140

UFC Fight Night 213

Saturday, Oct. 29 - TBD

UFC Fight Night 214

Saturday, Nov. 5 - TBD

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Madison Square Garden in New York City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Alex Pereira

Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza (C) vs. Weili Zhang

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Women’s flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Women’s strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Featherweight: Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi

UFC Fight Night 215

Saturday, Dec. 3 - TBD

UFC 282

Saturday, Dec. 10 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

UFC 283

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro