UFC Fight Night: Igor Severino disqualified for biting Andre Lima

Andre Lima points to his bite mark after his fight with Igor Severino

Brazilian Igor Severino was disqualified from UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas after biting Andre Lima on the arm during their flyweight bout.

Severino, 20, bit Lima on his bicep as they stood in a clinch against the cage in the second round.

Referee Chris Tognoni stopped the fight and the incident was reviewed before the win was awarded to Brazil's Lima.

Severino has reportedly been released from the UFC by president Dana White.

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters," White told journalist Kevin Iole.

"If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent.

"Now you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he's going to have real problems with the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission)."

Lima, 25, later posted pictures of himself getting the bite mark tattooed, after which White said he would double his fight bonus to $50,000 (£40,000).

Speaking in the octagon after the fight, Lima said: "I was able to hit him really hard, but then he bit me when I was trying to take him down. That's why I yelled."

In the main event, American former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas beat Brazilian Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision in their flyweight encounter.

On the undercard British heavyweight Mick Parkin defeated Nigeria's Mohammed Usman - the brother of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman - by unanimous decision.