UFC Fight Night live blog: Follow Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker from Las Vegas
Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker’s bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas is critical in the hierarchy of the lightweight division. A former interim champion, Poirier is returning for the first time since being submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the third round at UFC 242.
Hooker moved up to No. 6 in the divisional rankings after his incredible back-and-forth victory over Paul Felder in February.
Much is at stake in the bout, both for the winner and the loser. And both men appear to be on point physically. - Kevin Iole
UFC Vegas 4 main card results (Start time 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)
Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall
Gian Villante Maurice Greene
Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus
Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa
Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt
UFC Vegas 4 prelims results (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)
Luis Peña vs. Khama Worthy
Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser
Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Youssef Zala def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
