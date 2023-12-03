UFC Fight Night: Dana White criticises 'bad stoppage' at Austin event

Dana White was critical of referee Kerry Hatley in a news conference following the event

Dana White says a delayed stoppage at UFC Fight Night in Austin was "one of the worst I've ever seen".

Referee Kerry Hatley was widely criticised for allowing Jalin Turner to continue raining blows on Bobby Green while he lay on the canvas unable to defend himself.

"He knows he made a mistake tonight and does not feel not feel good about it, so it's unfortunate," UFC president White said.

"It was definitely a bad stoppage."

Following the first-round stoppage in the lightweight contest, Green was able to leave the Octagon without assistance.

However, former fighters were critical of Hatley, who is an experienced referee.

English ex-world champion Michael Bisping, commentating on the fight for ESPN, said it was "disgusting".

"He was face down, he was getting teed off on by a world-class, very powerful striker. Kerry Hatley is a great referee, but what the hell was he waiting for?

"Peoples' lives are at stake, their long-term health is at stake. That was utterly disgusting and disgraceful."

Former two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier posted on social media that it was: "One of the absolute worst stoppages in MMA history. On your stomach taking punches and it still isn't enough. Crazy!"

UFC lightweight Chase Hooper called it "brutal," adding: "At no point was he able to intelligently defend himself in that. Ref should've stopped it after one or two shots on the ground max."

And Dustin Poirier said it was a "horrible stoppage".

Elsewhere on the card, Arman Tsarukyan insisted he would soon be a champion after his first-round knockout of Beneil Dariush in the night's main event.

The Armenian lightweight took 64 seconds to see off the American, landing a blow with the knee and following it up with a flurry of punches.

"I am a top five fighter, number three or number two. Hopefully next fight is going to be for the title. I'm going to be a champion, trust me guys," he said.