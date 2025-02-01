Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 250 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

nolan king, matthew wells
·1 min read
.
.

UFC Fight Night 250 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). UFC Fight Night 250 (ESPN+) takes place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will try to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event. Shara Magomedov will try to stay unbeaten against ex-Bellator standout Michael Page in the 185-pound co-feature.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 9 a.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+ and noon ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

UFC Fight Night 250 lineup

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, noon ET)

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

  • Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page

  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

  • Mike Davis vs. Fares Ziam

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 9 a.m. ET)

  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

  • Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Terrance McKinney

  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Lucas Alexander vs. Bogdan Grad

  • Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 250 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight