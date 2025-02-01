UFC Fight Night 250 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

.

UFC Fight Night 250 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). UFC Fight Night 250 (ESPN+) takes place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will try to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event. Shara Magomedov will try to stay unbeaten against ex-Bellator standout Michael Page in the 185-pound co-feature.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 9 a.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+ and noon ET for the main card on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night 250 lineup

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, noon ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Mike Davis vs. Fares Ziam

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 9 a.m. ET)

Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

Damir Hadzovic vs. Terrance McKinney

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lucas Alexander vs. Bogdan Grad

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

