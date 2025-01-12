.

Puna Soriano snatched a victory Saturday at UFC Fight Night 249 – and also snatched the consciousness of opponent Uros Medic.

In the main card opener at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Soriano (11-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) blasted Medic (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) with a violent punching combination for a stoppage at the 0:31 mark of Round 1.

Soriano has won back-to-back fights after a 2024 unanimous decision win over Miguel Baeza. In defeat, Medic returns into the loss column after an April knockout of Tim Means.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 249 results include:

Punahele Soriano def. Uros Medic via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:31

Felipe Bunes def. Jose Johnson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:04

Marco Tulio def. Ihor Potieria via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:04

Thiago Moises def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacobe Smith def. Preston Parsons via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:13

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Nicolle Caliari via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bruno Lopes def. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fatima Kline def. Viktoriia Dudakova via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 4:27

Nurullo Aliev def. Joe Solecki via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28,

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249 video: Puna Soriano flattens Uros Medic with brutal 31-second knockout