.

Mackenzie Dern redeemed the first loss of her MMA career on Saturday in her UFC Fight Night 249 main event rematch with Amanda Ribas.

After Ribas (12-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) took her undefeated record in October 2019, Dern (15-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) got the better of the rematch with a third-round submission victory in the strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Dern beating Ribas at UFC Fight Night 249.

* * * *

Tweets by MackenzieDern

Tweets by MackenzieDern

x.com

Tweets by MackenzieDern

x.com

x.com

x.com

Good rd. I got it 1 to 1 — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 12, 2025

Tweets by MackenzieDern

x.com

Tweets by MackenzieDern

x.com

Dern by armlock! One of her specialities and one of her best performances. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 12, 2025

x.com

x.com

x.com

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249 social media reactions: Mackenzie Dern avenges loss, submits Amanda Ribas