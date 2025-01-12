UFC Fight Night 249 social media reactions: Mackenzie Dern avenges loss, submits Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern redeemed the first loss of her MMA career on Saturday in her UFC Fight Night 249 main event rematch with Amanda Ribas.
After Ribas (12-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) took her undefeated record in October 2019, Dern (15-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) got the better of the rematch with a third-round submission victory in the strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Dern beating Ribas at UFC Fight Night 249.
Good rd. I got it 1 to 1
— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) January 12, 2025
Dern by armlock! One of her specialities and one of her best performances.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 12, 2025
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 249 social media reactions: Mackenzie Dern avenges loss, submits Amanda Ribas