UFC Fight Night 248 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

UFC Fight Night 248 (ESPN+) takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). UFC Fight Night 248 (ESPN+) takes place at Galaxy Arena in Macau

In the headliner, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (17-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) takes on former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA, 13-3-1 UFC). In the co-feature, recent women's strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) meets Tabatha Ricci (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 3 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 6 a.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

UFC Fight Night 248 lineup

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 6 a.m. ET)

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Ozzy Diaz vs. Zhang Mingyang

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 a.m. ET)

Balgyn Jenisuly vs. Su Young You

Dong Hoon Choi vs. Kiru Sahota

Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi

Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa

Quang Le vs. Xiao Long

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta

