UFC Fight Night 248 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight
UFC Fight Night 248 (ESPN+) takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). UFC Fight Night 248 (ESPN+) takes place at Galaxy Arena in Macau
In the headliner, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (17-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) takes on former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA, 13-3-1 UFC). In the co-feature, recent women's strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) meets Tabatha Ricci (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 3 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 6 a.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
UFC Fight Night 248 lineup
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 6 a.m. ET)
Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci
Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov
Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg
Ozzy Diaz vs. Zhang Mingyang
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 a.m. ET)
Balgyn Jenisuly vs. Su Young You
Dong Hoon Choi vs. Kiru Sahota
Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi
Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa
Quang Le vs. Xiao Long
Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta
