Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 248 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

matt erickson
·1 min read
.
.

UFC Fight Night 248 (ESPN+) takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live round-by-round coverage and official results beginning at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). UFC Fight Night 248 (ESPN+) takes place at Galaxy Arena in Macau

In the headliner, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (17-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) takes on former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1 MMA, 13-3-1 UFC). In the co-feature, recent women's strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) meets Tabatha Ricci (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 3 a.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN+ and 6 a.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

UFC Fight Night 248 lineup

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 6 a.m. ET)

  • Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

  • Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

  • Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

  • Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

  • Ozzy Diaz vs. Zhang Mingyang

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 a.m. ET)

  • Balgyn Jenisuly vs. Su Young You

  • Dong Hoon Choi vs. Kiru Sahota

  • Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi

  • Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

  • Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa

  • Quang Le vs. Xiao Long

  • Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Nikolas Motta

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 248 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight