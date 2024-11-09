UFC Fight Night 247 video: Charles Radtke rocks Matthew Semelsberger for 51-second TKO

.

Charles Radtke's power proved to be too much for Matthew Semelsberger at UFC Fight Night 247, and it led to a quick win.

Radtke (10-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) tagged Semelsberger (11-8 MMA, 5-6 UFC) early in the opening round of the welterweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and he didn't let up from there. He continued to put hands on a stunned opponent until the referee jumped in and waved it off a mere 51 seconds after the fight began.

Although an argument could be made the fight should've been let go longer, the decision was made to wave it off. Check out the replay below (via X):

The result marked a fourth consecutive defeat for Semelsberger inside the octagon, and the potential end to his promotional tenure. Radtke, meanwhile, rebounded from his first UFC defeat in promising fashion.

"How'd you all like that f*cking knockout?" Radtke said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. "Respect to Matt, by the way. I thought I was going to come in here and have a dog fight for 15 minutes, but I put that dog to sleep."

