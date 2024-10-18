Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 245 weigh-in results, live video stream

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC Fight Night 245 (ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are middleweight contenders Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Michel Pereira (31-11 MMA, 9-2 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Rob Font (20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and Kyler Phillips (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who fight in the bantamweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 245 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)

  • Rob Font () vs. Kyler Phillips ()

  • Charles Johnson () vs. Su Mudaerji ()

  • Jake Hadley (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)

  • Darren Elkins () vs. Daniel Pineda ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau ()

  • Brad Katona () vs. Jean Matsumoto ()

  • Joselyne Edwards () vs. Tamires Vidal ()

  • Jessica Penne (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)

  • Alice Ardelean (115) vs. Melissa Martinez (115.5)

  • Robelis Despaigne (264) vs. Austen Lane ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 245.

