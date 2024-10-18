UFC Fight Night 245 weigh-in results, live video stream

Anthony Hernandez UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC Fight Night 245 (ESPN+) fighter weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Among those weighing in are middleweight contenders Anthony Hernandez (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Michel Pereira (31-11 MMA, 9-2 UFC), who meet in the main event, and Rob Font (20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and Kyler Phillips (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who fight in the bantamweight co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 245 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (185.5)

Rob Font () vs. Kyler Phillips ()

Charles Johnson () vs. Su Mudaerji ()

Jake Hadley (135.5) vs. Cameron Smotherman (135.5)

Darren Elkins () vs. Daniel Pineda ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Matheus Nicolau ()

Brad Katona () vs. Jean Matsumoto ()

Joselyne Edwards () vs. Tamires Vidal ()

Jessica Penne (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Alice Ardelean (115) vs. Melissa Martinez (115.5)

Robelis Despaigne (264) vs. Austen Lane ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 245.

