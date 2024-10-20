UFC Fight Night 245 results: Rob Font puts on striking showcase to upset 6-1 favorite Kyler Phillips

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Rob Font elbows Kyler Phillips in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Technique, power, finesse.

All three were on display as Rob Font defeated Kyler Phillips in the UFC Fight Night 245 co-main event Saturday at the UFC Apex.

There could only be one winner, and that was Font (21-8 MMA, 11-7 UFC), who defeated Phillips (12-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

After a strong first round by Phillips, who scored a takedown and then landed some significant shots when the fight rose back up, Font utilized his signature jab backed with aggressive uppercuts to get the nod on the judges' scorecards.

The fight was largely a striking battle, but Font had his foot on the pedal. Phillips stayed on his bike and tried to utilized technical striking, but the counter-striking wasn't functioning at the capacity necessary to top Font.

With the victory, Font snaps a two-fight skid. He trained at Tristar in Montreal for the bout under coach Firas Zahabi.

Phillips has a three-fight winning streak snapped. He was as much as a 6-1 betting favorite in the fight – the biggest favorite on the card.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 245 results include:

Rob Font def. Kyler Phillips via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Charles Johnson def. Su Mudaerji via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cameron Smotherman def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Darren Elkins def. Daniel Pineda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Asu Almabayev def. Matheus Nicolau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean Matsumoto def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Joselyne Edwards def. Tamires Vidal via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:33

Elise Reed def, Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Melissa Martinez def. Alice Ardelean via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Austen Lane def. Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 245.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: UFC Fight Night 245 results: Rob Font puts on striking showcase to upset 6-1 favorite Kyler Phillips