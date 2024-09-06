UFC Fight Night 242 video: Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady make weight for main event

.

LAS VEGAS – The main event for the UFC's latest home show is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 242 (ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex, former welterweight title challenger [autotag]Gilbert Burns[/autotag] (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) and [autotag]Sean Brady[/autotag] (16-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above, where both men registered at 171 pounds.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 242.

