UFC Fight Night 242 news: Ovince Saint Preux forced out of this weekend's bout vs. Ryan Spann

UFC Fight Night 242 has seen another fight week change to its lineup.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux has been forced out of his bout against Ryan Spann due to illness. The fight has been canceled, and there will not be a replacement, leaving Saturday's event at the UFC Apex with 12 bouts. UFC officially announced the news on Wednesday.

The fight would have been the second of the year for Saint Preux (27-17 MMA, 15-12 UFC), who won a split decision over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Fight Night 239 in March. Spann (21-10 MMA, 7-5 UFC) was also set for his second appearance of the year as he sought to snap a three-fight skid.

This was the second change to the card during fight week. Matt Schnell was initially slated to face Alessandro Costa, who was forced out due to injury. Schnell now faces Cody Durden on less than a week's notice.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 242 lineup includes:

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson

Cody Durden vs. Matt Schnell

Yanal Ashmouz vs. Trevor Peek

Chris Padilla vs. Rong Zhu

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte

Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

Gabriel Santos vs. Yi Zha

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Dylan Budka vs. Andre Petroski

Nathan Fletcher vs. Zygimantas Ramaska

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 242.

