UFC Fight Night 242 news: Ovince Saint Preux forced out of this weekend's bout vs. Ryan Spann
UFC Fight Night 242 has seen another fight week change to its lineup.
Former light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux has been forced out of his bout against Ryan Spann due to illness. The fight has been canceled, and there will not be a replacement, leaving Saturday's event at the UFC Apex with 12 bouts. UFC officially announced the news on Wednesday.
The fight would have been the second of the year for Saint Preux (27-17 MMA, 15-12 UFC), who won a split decision over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Fight Night 239 in March. Spann (21-10 MMA, 7-5 UFC) was also set for his second appearance of the year as he sought to snap a three-fight skid.
This was the second change to the card during fight week. Matt Schnell was initially slated to face Alessandro Costa, who was forced out due to injury. Schnell now faces Cody Durden on less than a week's notice.
With the change, the UFC Fight Night 242 lineup includes:
Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady
Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva
Steve Garcia vs. Kyle Nelson
Cody Durden vs. Matt Schnell
Yanal Ashmouz vs. Trevor Peek
Chris Padilla vs. Rong Zhu
Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte
Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima
Gabriel Santos vs. Yi Zha
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Dylan Budka vs. Andre Petroski
Nathan Fletcher vs. Zygimantas Ramaska
