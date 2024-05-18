UFC Fight Night 241 video: Melissa Gatto’s ‘boob punch’ TKOs Tamires Vidal

A UFC fight ended in a TKO due to a fight-ending blow to a breast in what is a promotional first.

During a UFC Fight Night 241 prelim, a Melissa Gatto punch to the chest crumpled Tamires Vidal for a TKO at 0:37 of Round 3 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A lead left by Gatto (9-2-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) is what caused the damage. Vidal (7-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) had a bit of a delayed response, but turned her back and clutched her chest. Gatto threw another punch to the same area and then pulled up, as she noticed Vidal was done. Referee Chris Tognoni then stepped in to wave off the contest.

Unlike groin strikes, breast strikes are legal under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

Melissa Gatto gets the win after Tamires Vidal's delayed reaction 😳 #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/wooliXIhK0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2024

With the victory, Gatto snaps a two-fight losing skid in her bantamweight debut. She took the fight on short notice after a last-second fight cancellation in March.

Vidal has now lost back-to-back bouts.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 241 results include:

Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:37

Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via disqualification (intentional head butt) – Round 2, 3:16

Heili Alateng def. Kleydson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie