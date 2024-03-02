UFC Fight Night 238 video: Christian Leroy Duncan smashes Claudio Ribeiro with ground-and-pound

Christian Leroy Duncan may have turned in his most impressive career performance Saturday at the UFC Apex.

On the UFC Fight Night 238 prelims, Duncan (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) smashed his way to victory over Claudio Ribeiro (11-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) with a ground-and-pound TKO stoppage at 1:57 of Round 2.

After some slick striking on the feet, and some elusive defense of Ribeiro’s wild charging attacks, Duncan got the fight to the canvas and mounted. From the front mount and back mount, Duncan rained down elbows and punches until the referee dove in.

Duncan, 28, has a UFC win streak for the first time. His other promotional victories came against Dusko Todorovic and Denis Tiuliulin. Ribeiro falls to 1-3 in his most recent four.

