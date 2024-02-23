UFC Fight Night 237 video: Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega on weight for Mexico City rematch

MEXICO CITY – The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 237 is official after Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega came in at the limit of their featherweight bout.

Ahead of the UFC’s return to Mexico, which takes place Saturday at Mexico City Arena and streams on ESPN+, both Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) vs. and Rodriguez (18-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) came in at 146 pounds, making their five-round co-main event bout official.

The two fought back in 2022. The bout ended in a TKO win due to injury for Rodriguez, as Ortega injured his shoulder in a grappling exchange. This is Ortega’s first fight since the injury.

