UFC Fight Night 236 video: Rodolfo Vieira makes history with arm-triangle choke finish of Armen Petrosyan

LAS VEGAS – Rodolfo Vieira etched his place in the history books on Saturday with his finish of Armen Petrosyan at UFC Fight Night 236.

Vieira (10-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) set a promotional record when he locked up his fourth submission finish by arm-triangle choke, this time forcing Petrosyan (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) to tap out at the 4:48 mark of Round 1 in their middleweight bout at the UFC Apex.

Check out the replay of Vieira’s historic win below (via X):

Rodolfo Vieira locks up the submission victory in the final seconds of round 1 🔒 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/YUS03N7RLL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 11, 2024

After the win, Vieira said he was happy to finally fight Petrosyan after their originally scheduled matchup in November was called off during fight week. He’s now won back-to-back fights since a career-threatening injury, and hopes to make a run.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 236 results include:

Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 236.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie