Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 236 video: Rodolfo Vieira makes history with arm-triangle choke finish of Armen Petrosyan

Mike
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – Rodolfo Vieira etched his place in the history books on Saturday with his finish of Armen Petrosyan at UFC Fight Night 236.

Vieira (10-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) set a promotional record when he locked up his fourth submission finish by arm-triangle choke, this time forcing Petrosyan (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) to tap out at the 4:48 mark of Round 1 in their middleweight bout at the UFC Apex.

Check out the replay of Vieira’s historic win below (via X):

After the win, Vieira said he was happy to finally fight Petrosyan after their originally scheduled matchup in November was called off during fight week. He’s now won back-to-back fights since a career-threatening injury, and hopes to make a run.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 236 results include:

  • Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48

  • Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

  • Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

  • Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

  • Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 236.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie