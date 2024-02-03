UFC Fight Night 235 video: Themba Gorimbo starches Pete Rodriguez for 32-second TKO

Themba Gorimbo needed only 32 seconds to get the job done Saturday at the UFC Apex – and it’s likely somewhere his pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was watching.

On the UFC Fight Night 235 prelims in Las Vegas, Gorimbo (12-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC) starched opponent Pete Rodriguez (5-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) for a quick TKO victory.

A big right hand initially dropped Rodriguez. A bunch of follow-up punches finished off the job soon thereafter.

THEMBA GORIMBO ONLY NEEDED 30 SECONDS 😤 #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/FGmECYREAZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2024

As was highlighted throughout the broadcast, Gorimbo has become a close friend with WWE star and actor “The Rock,” who bought him a house in 2023. “The Rock” was inspired by Gorimbo’s story of growing up in poverty in Zimbabwe – and having only $7 in his bank account while trying to make it as an MMA fighter.

“The Rock” then surprised Gorimbo with a new place to live. Gorimbo has since promised to pay the good deed forward by launching efforts to build infrastructure for clean drinking water in Africa.

Two hours prior to Gorimbo’s fight Saturday, “The Rock” wished him well on social media.

He fights to pay it forward 🙏🏾👏🏾💪🏾

Wishing my brother @TheAnswerMMA best of luck today in his @UFC welterweight fight on FIGHT NIGHT on @ESPN+

@ 1PM PT Themba’s amazing story caught my eye when MMA fans sent me an ESPN tweet where Themba had just $7 bucks in his bank account… pic.twitter.com/C6FDqS8gKP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 3, 2024

Gorimbo has now won back-to-back fights and three of his most recent four. Rodriguez moves to 1-2 in his most recent three.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 235.

